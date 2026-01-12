Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who was arrested in connection with a third rape case registered against him, is set to move the Pathanamthitta District Court with a new anticipatory bail application on Tuesday.

The move comes a day after his arrest and ahead of the hearing on a bail plea he had already filed before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Thiruvalla.

In the bail plea he filed, Mamkootathil claimed that the relationship with the complainant was consensual. He stated that he was unaware of the woman’s marital status and said he ended the relationship immediately after learning that she was married.

Police arrested Mamkootathil around midnight on Sunday in connection with the latest case and later produced him before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody. The latest case is based on a complaint filed by a woman from Thiruvalla, who alleged that the incident took place in 2024.