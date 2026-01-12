The Pathanamthitta district collector has declared a regional holiday for the district on January 14, Wednesday, on account of the Sabarimala Makara Vilakku festival.

Security measures have been intensified in preparation for the event, with around 2,000 police personnel deployed for duty. At present, 1,534 personnel are on duty at Sabarimala, and an additional 500 have been deployed.

The government has also issued guidelines for pilgrims to follow on Makaravilakku day. From 10 am onwards, devotees will not be allowed to proceed from Nilakkal to Pamba, and from 11 am, they will be stopped from proceeding from Pamba to Sannidhanam.

Additionally, they have also been advised not to rush back to Pamba immediately after sighting the Makarajyothi. KSRTC buses have been arranged from Pamba for the return of the devotees.