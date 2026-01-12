Ahead of the Makaravilakku festival at the Sabarimala temple, security measures have been intensified with around 2,000 police personnel deployed for duty. At present, 1,534 personnel are on duty at Sabarimala, and an additional 500 have been deployed.

The government has also issued guidelines for pilgrims to follow on Makaravilakku day, January 14. From 10 am, devotees will not be allowed to proceed from Nilakkal to Pamba, and from 11 am, they will be stopped from proceeding from Pamba to Sannidhanam.

The Thiruvabharanam procession (sacred ornaments) will reach Saramkuthi via the traditional path at around 5.30 pm. Strict security arrangements have been made for the procession. It will reach Sannidhanam by 6.20 pm, after which Deeparadhana (evening lamp ritual) will be performed.

Devotees should view the Makarajyothi safely from the designated viewpoints at Pandithavalam, Saramkuthi and U-Turn.

They have been advised not to rush back to Pamba immediately after sighting the Makarajyothi and to proceed safely. KSRTC buses have been arranged from Pamba for the return of all devotees, who must board the buses in an orderly queue.

Three routes have been designated for the return journey after the Makarajyothi sighting:

The primary route from Pandithavalam, passing behind the Darshan Complex and the Nadappanthal, via Koprakkalam and the Tractor Road, to reach the KSEB Junction.

The second route from Pandithavalam Junction, descending near Malikappuram, via the Police Barracks and Bailey Bridge, to reach Chandranandan Road.

The third route through the middle of the Nadappanthal to reach the KSEB Junction.

Police will guide devotees along these routes in phases to ensure they reach Pamba safely and without accidents.