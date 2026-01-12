Idukki: Passengers had a narrow escape when a wild elephant attacked a car and a motorcycle on the Cheruthoni–Neriyamangalam road near Karimanala. The incident occurred around 2 pm on Thursday.

The elephant first charged at a car travelling from Kothamangalam to Idukki, shattering its rear window. Fortunately, the driver and passengers were unharmed.

Shortly afterwards, the elephant also targeted a motorcycle at the spot. Although both vehicles sustained damage, the riders were not injured. The elephant retreated into the forest after locals and passersby raised loud alarms.

Traffic on the stretch was disrupted for some time following the incident. Forest department officials arrived after receiving information and successfully guided the elephant back into the forest.