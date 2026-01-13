The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the state on Tuesday. In view of the expected rain, a green alert has been issued in all districts.

The weather agency has also predicted moderate rain with lightning in Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Alappuzha districts over the next three hours. It warned that strong winds with speeds of up to 40 kmph may also occur.

In addition, a green alert has been issued for nine districts- Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Wayanad and Kannur- on Wednesday, forecasting moderate rainfall. A green alert indicates the possibility of rainfall ranging between 1 cm and 6 cm.