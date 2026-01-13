Kalliasseri: The construction of the new underpass connecting Mangattuparambu to Kannapuram Road on the national highway has been completed. Vehicles, including buses, have begun using the underpass, even though the approach road work is yet to be fully completed.

The route that had been restricted to private buses and other vehicles for the past year has now been opened to traffic. Until now, buses from Taliparamba were required to reach Hajimotta in Kalliasseri before turning back towards Dharmadom. This forced vehicles to travel an additional four kilometres before accessing Kannapuram Road.

Malayala Manorama had been consistently publishing reports highlighting the difficulties faced by the public due to the situation. Following appeals from residents, MV Govindan MLA intervened in the matter.

The new underpass is 10 metres wide and four metres high, allowing buses and other heavy vehicles to pass comfortably. Earlier, two underpasses that were not wide enough had been constructed at Mangattuparambu. These structures, which came to symbolise poor planning and inefficiency, were dismantled twice.

As a result, several crores of rupees were wasted on constructions that failed to consider public requirements. Residents of the area have now expressed relief, as vehicles can access Kannapuram Road without delays or the need to travel extra distances.