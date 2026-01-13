Kollam: The Kollam Principal Sessions Court, which took up the anticipatory bail plea of K P Sankaradas on Monday, directed the authorities to place the medical board’s report on the accused before it. The case will be taken up for hearing again on Wednesday.

Defence counsel G Mohanraj informed the court that Sankaradas was lying unconscious at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram and produced photographs and medical records to substantiate the claim. He further argued that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) should be directed to submit the medical report if there were any doubts regarding the veracity of the claim. The report, he said, was prepared following an examination by a medical board comprising the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Superintendent, the Director of Medical Education and five doctors.

The Public Prosecutor informed the court that the medical report could be produced. He also stated that the SIT had visited the hospital the other day and returned after finding that Sankaradas was in a critical condition in the ICU.