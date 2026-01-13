A man died on Monday night after his scooter toppled while he was heading for a hunting trip, causing his gun to go off accidentally. The deceased has been identified as Advocate Joby Joseph (55) of Okkatt House, Pious Mount, Uzhavoor.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Joby lost control of his scooter, following which the vehicle toppled on the roadside. During the fall, the licensed gun he was carrying went off, with the bullet striking him in the neck and causing fatal injuries.

Residents in the area rushed to the spot after hearing the gunshot. Officials said Joby died on the spot. The Kuravilangad police have registered a case of unnatural death (194 BNS). After the postmortem examination, his body will be handed over to his family.