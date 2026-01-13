Malappuram: The revenue department on Tuesday issued a stop memo to the temporary construction works on the sandbanks of the Bharathappuzha river as part of the preparations for the Kumbhamela–Mahamagh Maholsavam near Thirunavaya in Malappuram district, terming them illegal.

The organisers, however, protested against the move and announced that the festival would go ahead as scheduled.

The order issued by the Village officer of Thirunavaya stated that the construction of a temporary bridge across the river was without permission. The order further stated that the removal of sand from the river bed using earth movers was illegal under the Kerala Protection of River Banks and Regulation of Removal of Sand (Amendment) Act 2011.

The Mahamagh event is slated to be held from January 19 to February 3, with over 10 lakh devotees expected to participate.

Juna Akhara, one of India's oldest religious orders, is leading the event, which aims to revive the 'Maha Makham' (Mamankam), an ancient traditional festival that was held in Kerala until about 250 years ago.

Swami Anandavanam Bharathi, Mahamandaleswar of Juna Akhara, told Onmanorama that all government departments, including revenue, police and health, had been informed well in advance about the preparations and that applications seeking permission had been submitted.

"When we formally submitted letters seeking permission, revenue officials asked us to proceed with the preparation works and gave informal approval, citing that the officials are busy with local body election-related works. We decided to construct a temporary bridge on the sandbank to manage the huge crowd. As the preparations are in the final stage, the event cannot be stopped now. We will go ahead as planned," he said.

He also pointed out that similar temporary structures are erected on the river's sandbanks every year for the Sarvodaya Mela.

The Akhara has plans to organise a mega Maha Makham festival in 2028, with the 2026 event serving as a spiritual precursor.

Historically, the Mamankam festival was held under the patronage of the Kozhikode rulers, known as the Zamorins or Samuthiris, along with local chieftains. The 28-day festival was discontinued in 1755 following changes in the Zamorin's power and the ritual significance of the event.