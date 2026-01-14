Inauguration of seating made from used plastic bottles, an initiative led by Orma Ecobricks and the Rotary Club of Trivandrum Central in Thiruvananthapuram, creative canvas painting exhibition in Kollam, Armed Forces Veterans Day celebration at Naval Base in Kochi, inauguration of the Golden Jubilee lecture series by Prof Balwant Javurkar, organized by the Calicut Book Club in Kozhikode are some of the events in Kozhikode.

Thiruvananthapuram

AKG Hall: Janadhipathya Mahila Association (Democratic Women's Association) State Conference. 10:00 am

Janadhipathya Mahila Association (Democratic Women's Association) State Conference. 10:00 am YMCA Hall: Reception for Muslim League candidates who won the local body elections, organized by the Swathanthra Karshaka Sangham (Independent Farmers' Association) District Committee. 2:30 pm

Reception for Muslim League candidates who won the local body elections, organized by the Swathanthra Karshaka Sangham (Independent Farmers' Association) District Committee. 2:30 pm Vazhuthacaud Sisu Vihar: Inauguration of seating made from used plastic bottles, an initiative led by Orma Ecobricks and the Rotary Club of Trivandrum Central. 9:30 am

Inauguration of seating made from used plastic bottles, an initiative led by Orma Ecobricks and the Rotary Club of Trivandrum Central. 9:30 am Institution of Engineers, Kerala Visvesvaraya Bhavan: Lecture by Dr. A. Sajidas on the relevance of biogas plants. 5:45 pm

Lecture by Dr. A. Sajidas on the relevance of biogas plants. 5:45 pm Thycaud Ganesham: Screening of the movie 'Kolahalam' as part of the Soorya Festival. 7:00 pm

Screening of the movie 'Kolahalam' as part of the Soorya Festival. 7:00 pm Press Club: Release of the book 'Lok Sabha Elections, Indian Politics, and the People's Verdict 2024'. 10:00 am

Release of the book 'Lok Sabha Elections, Indian Politics, and the People's Verdict 2024'. 10:00 am Nandavanam, Prof. N. Krishnapillai Foundation Premises: Rationalist Thought Day observance, led by the Yukthivadi Sangham (Rationalist Association) District Committee. 3:00 pm

Rationalist Thought Day observance, led by the Yukthivadi Sangham (Rationalist Association) District Committee. 3:00 pm Press Club: Commemorative conference on the meeting of Mahatma Gandhi and Ayyankali, organized by the Bharatiya Dalit Congress State Committee. 10:30 am

Commemorative conference on the meeting of Mahatma Gandhi and Ayyankali, organized by the Bharatiya Dalit Congress State Committee. 10:30 am Central Stadium: Lecture by Mariam Dhawale on 'Contemporary Indian Politics', organized by 'Kanal'. 1:15 pm

Kollam

Asramam 8 Point Art Cafe: Creative Canvas Painting Exhibition at 11:00 am.

Kottayam

Kottayam Municipal Council Hall: Council Meeting – 3:00 pm.

Ernakulam

Ernakulam Ayyappan Kovil: Makaravilakku festival, sixth day. Siveli (temple procession) with Panchari Melam - 7:00 am, Prasada Oottu (feast) - 12:00 pm, Chakyar Koothu - 5:00 pm, Thekkumbhagam Pooram at the temple ground - 4:00 pm, Thiruvathira Kali - 5:30 pm, Pallivetta Ezhunnallippu (procession) - 12:00 am (midnight).

Makaravilakku festival, sixth day. Siveli (temple procession) with Panchari Melam - 7:00 am, Prasada Oottu (feast) - 12:00 pm, Chakyar Koothu - 5:00 pm, Thekkumbhagam Pooram at the temple ground - 4:00 pm, Thiruvathira Kali - 5:30 pm, Pallivetta Ezhunnallippu (procession) - 12:00 am (midnight). Naval Base: Armed Forces Veterans Day celebration. Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Chief of Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena - 7:30 am.

Armed Forces Veterans Day celebration. Union Minister Suresh Gopi, Chief of Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena - 7:30 am. Infant Jesus Parish Hall, near the High Court: International Anglo-Indian Meet. Discussion on the progress of the Anglo-Indian community - 10:00 am.

International Anglo-Indian Meet. Discussion on the progress of the Anglo-Indian community - 10:00 am. Kaloor Manappattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm.

Great Bombay Circus - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm. Hotel BTH: Monthly paper presentation organized by Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram. ‘Indian Food Concepts and Modern Dietary Habits’ by Dr. Shiny Kavilakath - 5:30 pm.

Monthly paper presentation organized by Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram. ‘Indian Food Concepts and Modern Dietary Habits’ by Dr. Shiny Kavilakath - 5:30 pm. St. Teresa's College Auditorium: Musical evening as part of the International Anglo-Indian Meet - 6:00 pm.

Musical evening as part of the International Anglo-Indian Meet - 6:00 pm. Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Ganamela (musical concert) - Live in Music - 6:00 pm.

Kozhikode

Indoor Stadium: Shuttle and Kabaddi competition as part of the District Keralotsavam, 9:00 am.

Shuttle and Kabaddi competition as part of the District Keralotsavam, 9:00 am. Gandhi Road KSEB Engineers' Association Hall: Free eye check-up camp organized by the KSEB Pensioners' Association, 10:00 am.

Free eye check-up camp organized by the KSEB Pensioners' Association, 10:00 am. District Panchayat Hall: Chess and Arm-wrestling competition as part of the District Keralotsavam, 10:00 am.

Chess and Arm-wrestling competition as part of the District Keralotsavam, 10:00 am. Academy Art Gallery: Iksha 26, a painting exhibition, 11:00 am.

Iksha 26, a painting exhibition, 11:00 am. Vedi Auditorium: Inauguration of the Golden Jubilee lecture series by Prof. Balwant Javurkar, organized by the Calicut Book Club, 4:00 pm.