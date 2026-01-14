Thiruvananthapuram: An 11-year-old boy died after drowning at the Poonthura beach here on Wednesday, after he went into the sea to retrieve his ball. The deceased is Akhil, son of Smitha and Anthony Adima from Poonthura. He was a 5th-grade student at St Thomas School, Poonthura.

The incident occurred around 6.45 pm, when the boy, who was playing on the shore, went into the water to fetch his ball. However, he was swept away by the currents.

His body was recovered after an hour-long search, said Poonthura ward member Sruthi Mol. The body was taken to Poonthura Community Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead, and he was shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The post-mortem will be performed tomorrow.