Former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), K P Sankaradas, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case. He was taken into custody by the special investigation team (SIT) from a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier, the High Court had criticised the SIT for the delay in arresting Sankaradas. "What nonsense is happening in the investigation?" the court had asked.

Sankaradas had been in the ICU of the private hospital for the past few days. The arrest was made shortly after he was shifted to a room. The SIT informed the Kollam Principal Sessions Court that Sankaradas's arrest had been recorded.

Further proceedings in the case will take place on Thursday. The Vigilance judge will arrive at the hospital tomorrow and will remand him. This marks the 12th arrest in the case.

Earlier, the Kollam Principal Sessions Court, which was hearing his anticipatory bail plea, had directed that the report of the medical board that examined Sankaradas be produced. The defence lawyer informed the court that Sankaradas was unconscious in a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, and submitted photographs and medical records as evidence.

Sankaradas was the TDB member when A Padmakumar was the Chairman of the Board.