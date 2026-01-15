Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including art exhibitions, conferences, religious discourses, and cultural celebrations.

Thiruvananthapuram

  • Dr B R ambedkar Hall, PSC Headquarters: Inauguration of PSC's Blockchain system by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 12 pm.
  • AKG Hall: Democratic Women's Association State Conference, 10 am.
  • Manaveeyam Veedhi: Table talk on the topic "National Education Policy 2020 and pm SHRI," 4 pm.
  • YMCA Hall: Kerala Muslim Jama'ath Council's Mahallu Gathering. K. Muraleedharan, 5 pm.
  • Press Club: Felicitation for veteran film critic M F Thomas, organised by the Centre for Media Studies, 3 pm.

Kollam

  • Asramam 8 Point Art Cafe: 'Life and Insight' painting exhibition at 11 am.
  • Kollam Sree Narayana Trust Central School: Annual Celebration at 9.30 am.

Ernakulam

  • Chavara Cultural Centre: Reception for the Mayor, Standing Committee Chairpersons, and councillors from nearby divisions – 6.30 pm.
  • Elamakkara Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre: Inauguration of the annual celebration of Saraswati Vidyaniketan Public School by Governor Rajendra Arlekar – 2 pm.
  • Kerala Fine Arts Hall: Thyagaraja Day Observance - Carnatic music concert by N.J. Nandini - 6.30 pm.
  • Grand Hyatt: Kerala Management Association International Annual Management Convention - Inauguration by Nitin Gadkari - 5.30 pm.
  • Infant Jesus Parish Hall: Anglo-Indian Annual General Meeting – 10 am.
  • Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Inauguration of the Dakshinamurthy Karaoke Training Centre – 6 pm.
  • Devaanganam, residence of M.V. Devan, Pulinchode, Aluva: Presentation of the M.V. Devan Award to Artist Madanan – 5 pm.
  • Manappattiparambu, Kaloor: Great Bombay Circus – 1 pm, 4 pm, and 7 pm.
  • Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra: KMCC Day and Night Indoor Cricket Tournament – 9 am.
  • Sacred Heart College, Thevara: Heartian Women Conclave, featuring Dr Tessy Thomas – 10 am.
  • OED Gallery, Mattancherry: "Whispering Clay" exhibition – 11 am.
  • DCC Office: Formation meeting of the organising committee for the Mahapanchayat program, attended by KPCC President Sunny Joseph and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan – 3 pm.

Kozhikode

  • Thalakkulathur Palora Siva Temple: Bhagavata Saptaha Yajnam, led by Yajnacharyan Pazhedam Vasudevan Namboothiri, 6.30 am.
  • Gandhi Griham: State-level workshop by the Kerala Madhyanirodhana Samithi (Kerala Prohibition Council), inauguration by M K Raghavan MP at 9.30 am.
  • Woodies Hotel, Kallayi Road: Get-together of retired Health Supervisors/Inspectors from the Municipal Corporation, 10 am.
  • Academy Art Gallery: Iksha 26, a painting exhibition, 11 am.
  • Alakapuri: Release of 'Siddharthan', a novel by Beypore Muraleedhara Panicker, by M K Raghavan MP at 4 pm.
  • Muthalakkulam Ground: Annual religious discourse series by Swami Chidanandapuri, organised by Kolathur Advaithasramam, 6 pm.
