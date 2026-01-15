Kochi: The Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Thursday ordered a police investigation into alleged derogatory remarks made by activist and State President of the Matsyathozhilali Aikya Vedi, Charles George, against Judge Honey M Varghese, who delivered the verdict in the 2017 actress assault case.

The court's direction comes on a petition filed by Advocate PJ Paulson seeking action against George. The petitioner alleged that George made scandalous statements to the media immediately following the controversial verdict, intending to lower the dignity of the judiciary.

The court has directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ernakulam Central Police Station to investigate the matter and submit a report under Sections 173 and 175 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

According to the complaint, George’s post-verdict media interaction included a specific allegation that “the Judge stood up when the accused entered the courtroom.”

Advocate Paulson argued that since the trial was conducted in-camera (closed to the public) and video-recorded, such a statement regarding the proceedings was factually baseless and malicious. The petition contended that the remarks were calculated to defame the judicial officer personally and provoke public sentiment against the justice system.

The petitioner had initially approached the Ernakulam Central Police and the City Police Commissioner. However, after they failed to register a case, he moved the court seeking judicial intervention.

Responding to the court's order, George maintained that he holds no ill will against the judiciary as an institution, citing his history of approaching courts for public causes, including cases related to shipwrecks.

However, he stood by the sentiment behind his criticism. “My comments should be viewed simply as a reaction to a verdict that I felt was completely immoral and wrong,” George said.

Meanwhile, Central Police sources said that they are yet to receive the official direction of the court. Once received, they will record George’s statements and examine the video footage of the media interaction as part of the preliminary probe.