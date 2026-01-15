Malappuram: Kuttipuram police have registered a case against Sunil Kumar, aka Kodi Suni, a convict in the TP Chandrashekaran murder case, for allegedly making death threats to the Joint Superintendent of Thavanur Central Prison & Correctional Home.

The case was filed based on a complaint by the Joint Superintendent, Jijesh, who alleged that the accused threatened to lodge false complaints against him and also threatened to kill him and his family members.

According to the complaint, the first incident occurred on December 11, 2025, in front of the inmates’ cell at Thavanur Central Prison. Sunil allegedly violated prison rules by tying a thread around his hand. When Jijesh instructed him to untie and remove it, the accused refused. When the officer insisted, Sunil reportedly snapped the thread and threw it under the feet of a nearby Prison Officer.

On December 12, Sunil was again found with a thread tied to his hand. When officials warned him that tying a thread was prohibited, he allegedly reacted aggressively and reiterated his threats, stating that he would lodge false complaints against Jijesh and would kill the superintendent and his family.

The charges have been registered under Sections 296(a), 351(2) and 81 of the Kerala Prisons and Correctional Services (Management) Act, 2010.