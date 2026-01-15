Kanhangad: The bonhomie between the Madayan Kulom Temple and the Athinjil Juma Masjid, which has flourished for centuries, is now being carried forward by the newest generation as well.

During the ongoing Puttulsavam festival at the Madiyan Kulom Temple, representatives from the Athinjil Juma Masjid arrived on Tuesday, carrying a message of brotherhood. Later, members of the Manikkoth Juma Masjid joined in the visit, reinforcing the spirit of communal harmony.

The visit took place on Tuesday evening, during the interval that followed the arrival of the Theyyam performances from various temples. This cordial exchange has helped reaffirm a relationship that has endured for over 700 years, tracing its roots back to the camaraderie between Umar Samarkhanth and the temple authorities.

Temple officials, members of the renovation committee, and devotees warmly welcomed both groups. The visitors also took the opportunity to learn about the temple’s ongoing renovation work and the Puttulsavam festivities. Both communities resolved to continue working together, ensuring that the message of brotherhood and love is passed on to the next generation through joint leadership and collaborative initiatives.