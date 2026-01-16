Kozhikode: For a student who has battled adversity all her life, climbing stairs to take an exam should not be part of the struggle. Yet, K Aryananda, a fourth-semester MLISC student at Calicut University, faced this ordeal twice, and that too within a span of just one month

“In just the past month, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has pushed me to my physical and mental limits twice during exams,” she says, her words burning with the intensity of her struggle. Despite requesting prior accommodations, Aryananda was assigned a second-floor examination centre for two tests back-to-back in buildings with no lifts or ramps.

On both occasions, her father had to carry her up the stairs in her wheelchair. As a student who has battled adversity to pursue education, Aryananda was determined not to let such obstacles hold her back. She filed a case with the Central Disability Commission, and in a hearing on Thursday, Commissioner S Govindaraj summoned and reprimanded NTA officials, directing that an order be issued in this regard within 30 days.

Aryananda hails from Oliprakadav, near Calicut University. For the NTA ‘Swayam’ exam held on December 13, her centre was assigned to the second floor of the Apollo Gold Building in Vadakara, 75 kilometres from her home. Despite clearly mentioning her disability in the exam application, there was no lift or ramp, forcing her father to carry her up a narrow staircase. Aryananda had filed a complaint on the same day, requesting that such difficulties not be repeated in future exams. Nevertheless, for the UGC NET exam on January 2, her centre was again placed on the second floor of the Mudra Institute building in Kuttikattur.

Since her undergraduate days, Aryananda has repeatedly raised complaints about such discrimination, but rarely received any response. This time, however, she filed a case with the Central Disability Commission and also approached the Prime Minister, the National Human Rights Commission and Kerala's Higher Education Minister R Bindu.

“This is not a minor mistake. It is a blatant violation of the RPWD Act, 2016. I have officially filed a complaint against these actions as they undermine my dignity,” notes Aryananda.

During Thursday’s hearing, the NTA argued that students should inspect exam centres before tests. Commissioner Govindaraj rejected this, stating that every district must have at least one fully accessible centre for disabled students and that these exam centres must be located on the ground floor to guarantee accessibility.