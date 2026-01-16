Thrissur: When an unexpected setback threatened to derail Malavika Jyothish’s Kathakali journey, it was friendship that stepped in to keep the curtain from falling. For the Plus Two student from Kannur, Sivaganga rose to the occasion, learning Kathakali within a short span and joining her on stage at the State School Kalolsavam to ensure that the opportunity was not lost.

Representing St Teresa’s Anglo-Indian HSS, Kannur, the duo competed in the Kathakali group category and earned an A grade for their performance.

For the past three years, the Kathakali group from St Teresa’s had remained unchanged, with Plus Two student Malavika Jyothish and another girl forming the core team. However, two months before the district-level Kalolsavam, the second member withdrew due to personal reasons, leaving Malavika crestfallen and fearful of missing the festival.

Sensing her friend’s distress, Sivaganga stepped forward with an assurance that “I am with you.” Though she had been training for the Maddalam and Keli events, Sivaganga shifted her complete focus to Kathakali.

As they had been preparing for the competition, Malavika faced another emotional blow. Her grandfather, who had always dreamt of seeing her in a Kathakali costume, passed away on the eve of the district festival. Yet, the duo pressed on, and despite competing in the art form for the first time, the pair delivered a dazzling performance at the district level and qualified for the State Kalolsavam.

At the State School Kalolsavam in Thirssur, Malavika and Sivaganga presented Bakasura Vadham under the guidance of their guru, Kalamandalam Venkittaraman.