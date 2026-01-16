Key events in Kerala today: Men and Women's Kabaddi championship, painting exhibition mark Jan 16
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including inaugurations, art exhibitions, and festivals.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Tagore Theatre: Inauguration of Prem Nazir Foundation. Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Ministers K B Ganesh Kumar and Saji Cheriyan, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan. 6.15 pm
- Hotel Hyatt Regency: Global Cancer Prevention Summit. 10 am
- Poojappura Ground: Muruga Devotee Meet. Rajeev Chandrasekhar. 4 pm
- Putharikkandam Ground: Concluding conference of the Kerala Muslim Jama'ath's Kerala Yatra. Inauguration by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 5 pm
- Collectorate Conference Hall: District Planning Committee Meeting. 10.30 am
Kollam
- Chathannoor Meenad Palamoodu Madannada: Festival. Illumination at 6.30 pm.
- Ashramam 8 Point Art Cafe: 'Creative Canvas' painting exhibition at 11 am.
Kottayam
- Nagampadam Indoor Stadium: Men and Women's Kabaddi Championship – 9 am.
- Public Library Hall: Commemoration of Mahakavi (Great Poet) Kumaranasan. Library President Abraham Itticheria, Dr Harikumar Changampuzha – 2 pm.
- Gandhiji Study Centre Auditorium, near Star Junction: Inauguration of the Mahakavi Kumaranasan commemoration meeting. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA – 3.30 pm.
Ernakulam
- Post Master General's Office: Conclusion of the bike rally organised by the Postal Department as a precursor to the stamp exhibitions. 8 am
- Kaloor A J Hall: Meeting of Janata Dal (S) workers who are against the merger. 2 pm
- Kadavanthra Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium: All India Day and Night Indoor Cricket Tournament matches, organised by the Kerala Merchants' Chamber of Commerce Youth Wing. 4 pm
- Kadavanthra Gandhinagar Matha Nagar Public School: The school's 25th anniversary celebration, 'The Silver Sparkle'; to be attended by Mayor V K Minimol. 5 pm
- Ernakulam Ayyappankovil: Makaravilakku festival, eighth day – 'Arattu Purappadu' (start of the ritual bath procession) at 2.30 am, followed by the 'Arattu Ezhunnallippu' (ritual bath procession). 'Kodiyirakkal' (lowering of the festival flag) at 6.30 pm.
- Ernakulam Lotus Club: Reception for the Governing Council Chairman and Senior Vice President of the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI); hosted by T J Vinod, MLA. 6 pm
- Kaloor Manappattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus. 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm
- Bolgatty Convention Centre: Grand Ball as part of the International Anglo-Indian Meet. 6.30 pm
- Ernakulam Govt. Girls' UPS: Extravaganza Food Fest. 10.30 am
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: 'Premsmrithi Aadharasandhya' (an evening of tribute) and 'Gaanolsavam' (music festival) in memory of actor Prem Nazir, organised by the Prem Nazir Foundation. 5 pm
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay' – An exhibition of clay sculptures by Vimo Sanghvi. 11 am
Kozhikode
- Calicut Trade Centre: Kerala Orthopaedic Association state conference, continuing education at 8.
- Chavara Cultural Centre: "Sathyaprakasham," an interfaith dialogue organised by the Catholic Congress, Thamarassery Diocese. Inauguration by former Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai at 9.30.
- CSI Cathedral Hall: "Empathy," a pre-exam motivation class for Plus One and Plus Two students, led by the Malabar Initiative for Social Harmony (MISH). Augustine B. Francis at 9:30, Himayath School at 2:00.
- Academy Art Gallery: Iksha 26, a painting exhibition at 11:00.
- Ashokapuram Chamber Bhavan: A dialogue, "My Journey My Story," led by the Calicut Chamber. Featuring Manappuram Finance Chairman V P Nandakumar at 4.
- Town Hall: Presentation of the Prem Nazir Samskarika Samithi Award to M P Abdussamad Samadani. Inauguration by Mayor O Sadashivan at 5.
- Kunduparamba Union Vayanasala (Library): Mandayattil Balan commemoration and award ceremony. Inauguration by DCC President K Praveen Kumar at 6.
- Muthalakkulam Grounds: Annual Dharma lecture series by Swami Chidanandapuri, organised by Kolathur Advaithasramam at 6.
- Kozhikode Beach: Exhibition on the history of Malabar's livelihood, organised by Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan. Inauguration by Bishop Rev Dr Royse Manoj Victor at 6.
