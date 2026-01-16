Kozhikode: A man who attempted to dry ganja leaves on Kozhikode beach by spreading them out overnight was arrested on Sunday after he accidentally fell asleep at the spot and was exposed at daybreak.

The police arrested Muhammed Rafi, 39, a native of Puthiyakadavu, after morning walkers noticed narcotic leaves spread openly on a sheet near him and alerted the authorities.

The incident came to light around 7 am when a group of people who arrived at the beach for their morning walk spotted a man lying inside a tent, with ganja leaves spread on a sheet nearby. They immediately informed the police.

According to the Vellayil police, Rafi is an accused in several narcotic cases. Officials said the source of the ganja seized from him and the routes through which it was brought to Kozhikode would be ascertained only after detailed interrogation.

The accused is yet to disclose details about the seized materials. Police suspect that he brought the ganja from other states for wholesale distribution in various parts of the city.