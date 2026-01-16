The Kerala State Pollution Control Board will conduct a public hearing for obtaining Environmental Clearance (EC) for the Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport on Saturday at Erumeli, Kottayam. Local residents who have apprehension about the project can express concerns at the hearing.

The proposed Sabarimala Airport site is close to Erumely Town (Kottayam), and is in close proximity to State Highway 59, State Highway 8, National Highway 183 (Theni-Kottarakara Highway) and five Public Works Department (PWD) roads.

The Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport will cover an area of 1,039.876 hectares. Out of the total area, approximately 346.6 hectares is allocated for the airport, while the remaining space will accommodate city side activities, as well as other airport facilities.

The project will be implemented in two phases, and the annual forecast of passengers for Sabarimala Airport is expected to touch about 2.45 million by 2029-30, further increasing to about 6.42 million by 2049-52. The runway dimension is 3500m X 45m, with shoulders of 7.5m on both sides. The taxiway width is 23m with 7.5m shoulders on both sides.

The total area required for the apron is 1,32,000 sq m, having a length of 800m and a width of 165m. The total area required for the passenger terminal building is 50,000 sq m and the cargo terminal building of 15,000 sq m.

The Ministry of Environment and Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has approved TOR (Terms of Reference) for the proposed greenfield international airport in the 104th Meeting of the Expert Appraisal Committee held in May 2023. The KSIDC has appointed Louis Berger Consulting Pvt Ltd (LBC) to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study on the airport project. Louis Berger has carried out an EIA study and formulated an Environmental Management Plan (EMP).

Around 80-85% of the project area contains natural rubber plantations & pineapple plantations and some green patches, which need to be cleared and levelled as per the site requirement.