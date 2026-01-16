Thrissur: Sixteen people were left injured after a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims collided with a mini lorry at Pannithadam Centre early on Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 5 am, when the bus carrying pilgrims from Kozhikode who were returning after the Makaravilakku darshan was travelling from the Kechery side. Upon reaching the Pannithadam Centre, it collided with a mini lorry coming from the Kunnamkulam side.

Due to the impact, the bus lost control and overturned, while the mini lorry was severely damaged. Fourteen people, including the mini lorry driver, were admitted to various hospitals in Kunnamkulam to be treated for their injuries.

Accidents have been increasing at Pannithadam, especially at night. Police and Fire Force personnel have reached the scene and are conducting rescue and relief operations.