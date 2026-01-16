Thrissur: Two youngsters were killed after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a tree at Annallur in Thrissur district late Thursday night, police said. The deceased have been identified as Alan and Neel, both 19 and relatives. They were residents of Koorkkamattom, Kuttichira.

According to police, Neel was riding the motorcycle with Alan as the pillion rider along the Chalakudy–Ashtamichira Road around 11.30 pm. About 200 metres from the Annallur panchayat office, the rider allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and hit a roadside tree.

Both sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a government hospital in Chalakudy, where they later died, police said. Mala police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The bodies will be handed over to relatives after postmortem examinations.