Thrissur: Instrumental music is a performance that sets rhythm from head to toe, captivating listeners with its beats and energy. Once unstoppable, that rhythm came to an abrupt halt at Vivekodayam Boys Higher Secondary School in Thrissur last June.

The school’s instrumental music troupe, which had represented the High School category at the State Kalolsavam for three consecutive years, suddenly lost its momentum following the passing of their beloved mentor, Anoop Vellattanjoor. Anoop had also worked as a teacher in the school’s Higher Secondary wing.

It was during preparations for the district-level competition that news of Anoop’s death arrived, leaving the students completely demoralised. Initially, they decided not to compete at all. However, under the encouragement of teachers and parents, the students agreed to perform in honour of their mentor's memory. Training resumed under the guidance of two other mentors, Manesh and Anuroop, and the team secured entry to the State Kalolsavam through an appeal.

At the State Kalolsavam, the team delivered a dazzling tribute to their late mentor and secured an A grade. The troupe members included Abhyuday Krishna (keyboard), Ghanshyam Ramesh (drums), K S Krishnajith (flute), Abhinav Krishna (mridangam), Devamithra (bass guitar), and S Shreya (lead guitar).