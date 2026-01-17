Thiruvananthapuram: The Nehru Children’s and Cycle Park at Shanghumukham, once alive with the laughter of children and the whirr of bicycle wheels, now presents a bleak picture of neglect due to the lack of proper maintenance. Overrun with garbage and thick undergrowth, the park is facing a growing menace from reptiles. Once a popular destination that attracted large crowds, it now wears a completely deserted look.

Cycling is permitted for children below the age of 15 here at a fee of ₹30, while adults are required to pay ₹20 to enter the park. Despite collecting these charges, the authorities have allegedly turned a blind eye towards their upkeep. The cycling track has become completely unusable, with grass and weeds spreading across its length.

The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), which is responsible for the park, had handed over its operation to a private contractor. Soon after, maintenance activities at the park came to a halt. Plastic waste has accumulated at several locations inside the park, while unusable bicycles and tyres lie scattered around. Even a tree that fell and damaged the track several months ago has yet to be removed.

Earlier, the park’s tracks, fitted with traffic signals, helped children learn traffic rules in an engaging, practical manner. However, all these facilities have now become defunct. Seating and resting areas still exist, but they, too, are on the verge of ruin. “The contractor has been issued a letter directing proper maintenance of the park,” said Satish Miranda, Secretary of the District Tourism Promotion Council.