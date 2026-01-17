A former Vice President of the Agali Panchayat died by suicide early on Saturday, after he was unable to obtain the Thandaper (certificate showing the land ownership) to sell his land. The deceased has been identified as Gopalakrishnan (60), a resident of Puliyara, Agali.

He consumed poison around Saturday midnight at Thenkara, Mannarkkad, where he had been staying for the treatment and surgery for varicose vein.

Gopalakrishnan had taken loans from the Mannarkkad Cooperative Bank for his treatment. Following this, he received a notice stating that his property would be seized and auctioned for non-payment of the borrowed amount, with a provision to avoid the seizure by paying off the outstanding amount before January 6.

"He had attempted to sell his land to repay the debt, but he could not obtain the thandaper for the property," says Akshay P Joseph, the ward member. "It is suspected that this is what pushed him to take the extreme step," he added.

In a similar instance, a 53-year-old farmer, Krishnaswamy, from Kavundikkal in Attappadi, was found hanging from a tree in his farmland in October 2025, after being denied the thandaper for his land. Following the incident, Sentil Kumar, a panchayat member at the time, alleged that the officers at the Attappadi Tribal Taluk Office frequently take bribes from the land mafia and alter land documents.