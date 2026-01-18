Kasaragod: A move to shut down the Thalangara Sub Post Office, citing a decline in revenue, has raised concerns over the future of postal services in the region. If the ongoing protests by local residents fail to yield results, the office is slated to be merged with the Kasaragod Head Post Office by the end of January.

The Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) working at the Thalangara office have been asked to indicate he locations where they are willing to continue service. As part of this restructuring plan, the Uppala Gate Branch Post Office is proposed to be merged with the Uppala MDG Post Office, while the Hosabettu Branch Post Office will be merged with the Udyavar BO. Once the mergers are completed, all staff will be temporarily shifted to the Kasaragod Head Post Office.

The Thalangara Sub Post Office currently manages hundreds of small savings scheme accounts, with many new accounts being opened ahead of the close of the financial year.

The proposed closure has sparked strong opposition from trade unions and the public. The National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) has announced a series of protest programmes against the move.

As the first step, a dharna was organised under the Joint Council of Action (JCA) in front of the Kasaragod Divisional Office on Saturday, followed by the submission of a memorandum to the Postal Superintendent. The protest was inaugurated by CITU district general secretary P Manimohan.