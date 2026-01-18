The Kerala government has issued an order to use the designation Fire and Rescue Officer for both men and women, doing away with the term Fire Woman. According to the order, the move is aimed at making the designation gender-neutral.

The Director of Fire and Rescue Services had sought the change, noting that posts such as Fire and Rescue Officer and Fire and Rescue Officer (Driver) were already gender-neutral, and requested a similar renaming for women officers. After considering the request, the government approved the change, removing gender disparity in the designation, the order read.

In 2024, the first batch of 82 women was recruited to the Fire and Rescue Services Department. They completed their year-long training with a passing-out parade at the Special Armed Police (SAP) parade ground in Peroorkada, Thiruvananthapuram.