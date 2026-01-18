Key events in Kerala today: Industrial expo, Zakir Hussain painting exhibition mark Jan 18
Thiruvananthapuram
- Thaikkad Soorya Ganesham: Hridayasoothra–Kaavattam, screening of Methil Devika’s dance film – 10 am
- East Fort Gandhi Park: MBS Youth Choir anniversary and music evening – 5.30 pm
- Vazhuthacaud Balavihar: P T Bhaskara Panicker Memorial Children’s Science Fair – 9.30 am
- SAI LNCPE: Indian Kalaripayattu Federation Kalaripayattu National League – 10 am
- Karamana SS LP School: Shreshtha Malayalam exam organised by Poojappura Yuvajana Samajam Library – 9.30 am
- Press Club: Viswaprabha Cultural Forum 9th anniversary – 9.30 am
- Press Club: Book release of Nilamaram by P.S. Soumya – 4 pm
Kochi
- Maharaja’s College Campus: Mathematics Department alumni–teachers’ meet – 10 am
- Gandhibhavan, Kacheripady: Seminar on women’s safety as part of the district conference of All India Mahila Cultural Organisation; inauguration by Dr Asha Achy Joseph – 10.30 am
- Kadavanthra Devi Temple: Balagokulam Bhagavad Gita class – 9.30 am
- Ernakulam Shiva Temple: Devotees’ meet – 11 am; dedication of Krishna stone paving and lamp post in front of west gopuram – 5.30 pm
- BTH Auditorium: Reception for Mayor and councillors organised by Residents’ Association Coordination Council (RACCO) district committee – 4.30 pm
- Varavukattu Chapel: Memorial Mass and meeting recalling the sacrifice of homes, land and church for Kochi Shipyard construction – 5 pm
- Angamaly Atlas Convention Centre: India International Industrial Expo – State-level industrialists’ meet; Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister P Rajeeve, Union Minister George Kurian, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan, P K Kunhalikutty – 5 pm
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Thyagaraja Aradhana – Pancharatna kriti rendering – 5 pm; music concert – 6.30 pm
- Kaloor Manappattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus – 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm
- Fort Kochi Dravidia Gallery: Painting exhibition by Zakir Hussain – 10 am
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: Painting exhibition by K.P. Pradeepkumar – 10 am
- Fort Kochi No.18 Hotel Hall: Exhibition of works by 90 painters – 9 am
Kozhikode
- League House: Muslim Youth League district Fajr Youth Club programme Awake 26; Panakkad Munavvarali Shihab Thangal – 7 am
- Medical College Ground: District Kerala Utsavam – athletics – 7.30 am
- East Hill North Edavangattu Kalathil Vettakkaran Kalabhairavan Paradevatha Temple: Thira festival – 8 am
- Thiruvannur GUP School: Thiruvannur Senior Citizens Association anniversary; inauguration by Samoothiri P K Kerala Varma Raja – 9 am
- Muthalakkulam Ground: Annual dharma discourse series of Swami Chidanandapuri organised by Kolathur Advaita Ashram – 6 pm
