Varavukattu Chapel: Memorial Mass and meeting recalling the sacrifice of homes, land and church for Kochi Shipyard construction – 5 pm

Varavukattu Chapel: Memorial Mass and meeting recalling the sacrifice of homes, land and church for Kochi Shipyard construction – 5 pm

Varavukattu Chapel: Memorial Mass and meeting recalling the sacrifice of homes, land and church for Kochi Shipyard construction – 5 pm