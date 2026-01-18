Kochi: The ‘tabletop’ trade, which facilitates direct interaction between producers and customers, is surging in Kochi. These tabletop markets eliminate intermediaries who often dictate product prices, fostering a culture that benefits both producers and consumers.

Traditionally, fish and vegetables have been the most popular commodities in Kochi’s tabletop markets. However, during the recent Christmas and New Year season, a wide range of products, including cakes, puddings, snacks, clothes (including second-hand items), toys, footwear, soup, tea combos and perfumes, were displayed along the footpaths.

Songs and decorative lights are another highlight of Kochi’s tabletop markets. This trading culture is rapidly taking root in areas such as Fort Kochi, Marine Drive, Panampilly Nagar, and Kaloor Stadium. The sight of youngsters, students, and women entrepreneurs proudly exhibiting their exclusive products by the roadside is fast becoming the new face of the city.

Although India passed the Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Act in 2014 to safeguard roadside vendors, such legally protected vendors remain uncommon in Kerala’s towns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students engaged in part-time trade confirm the growing demand for soup, snacks, clothes, indigenous products, perfumes, and toys in the Panampilly Nagar area. K N Baby, a tabletop trader from Kaloor, noted that food, soft drinks and sportswear are particularly popular near Kaloor Stadium. While tabletop trade has existed in Fort Kochi and Marine Drive for several years, it has intensified recently. Traditional Kochi delicacies such as stew with bread and the vinthalu–savalavada combo also enjoy strong demand. Panampilly Nagar alone hosts more than 300 tabletop outlets selling mutton soup.

Locations of potential tabletop markets

- Areas near metro stations

- Parks and beaches

- Bus stops

- Tree-lined footpaths

- Housing colonies and apartment complexes

ADVERTISEMENT

Market potential

- A single trader offering a product of consistent quality at one location, with the assurance of low prices.

- Serves as a `free sampling' zone, even for major companies introducing new products to the market.

Potential for success

Provides the most feasible way to ensure the reach of a product at minimal investment to customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benefits

- Encourages entrepreneurial spirit among women and students.

- Strengthens the local economy.

- Promotes cottage industries.

- Family-run enterprises foster stronger relationships.

- Makes public spaces more vibrant and active.