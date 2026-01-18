Kothamangalam: Mar Athanasius College (Autonomous) in Kothamangalam has been conferred the status of Honorary Companion of Ethos Universitas, a prestigious global alliance of higher education institutions committed to academic ethics, responsible governance, sustainability, and social responsibility.

Ethos Universitas functions as an international initiative under the PCU Committee of Panathlon International, an organisation recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for promoting Olympic values such as integrity, respect, responsibility, and ethical leadership beyond the field of sports.

With this recognition, the college has received the Honorary Companion Seal and an Official Certificate of Recognition and has been listed among ethically driven institutions on the Ethos Universitas platform. The institution will now be part of an exclusive international network of university leaders, enabling the sharing of best practices in academic ethics and providing opportunities to present its initiatives at regional and global forums. The college will also receive invitations to major Ethos Universitas events, both in physical and virtual formats.

The honour, rarely awarded to Indian higher education institutions, marks a significant milestone in the college’s journey to build an innovative, research-oriented and globally connected academic ecosystem.

Mar Athanasius College has been ranked among the top 100 institutions in the NIRF rankings for the past four years and holds an A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Further strengthening its global profile, the college received the International Green College Award last year at the 8th NYC Green School Conference 2024, hosted by Cornell University’s ILR School in New York, in recognition of its sustainability initiatives. The institution is also part of UNESCO’s Greening Education Partnership.

In addition to academic excellence, the college has a strong sporting legacy, having produced more than 30 international athletes, including four Olympians, two Commonwealth Games medallists, Asian Games winners, Arjuna Award recipients, and several national-level players across various disciplines.