Marayoor: As many as 290 families who were allotted free land in Marayoor Panchayat have abandoned their plots, citing a lack of basic facilities. The land, declared as Indira Nagar Colony in 2001 and distributed with proper title deeds by then Chief Minister A K Antony, has largely remained unused ever since.

Under the scheme, each family received one and a half acres of land. While construction of houses and drinking water projects was initially launched, none could be completed. Several partially built houses have now been overtaken by shrubs and thick vegetation. The tribals say that despite repeated complaints to the Tribal Development Project authorities, no action has been taken.

Of the 290 families, 242 received land in Marayoor and the remaining 48 in Chinnakanal. In Marayoor, more than 50 families were allotted rocky plots, making cultivation nearly impossible. The tribals pointed out that most of the welfare projects intended for their benefit have ended up mired in corruption.

Wildlife threats

The land allotted to the tribal families lies on the edge of the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary, making it prone to frequent visits by wild animals such as elephants and wild boars. None of the projects implemented by the Forest Department to prevent such intrusions has proved to be effective.

Water shortage

Despite the plots being located near the Pambar River, no water supply projects have been completed. This has made farming impossible for most families, with only a few managing small-scale cultivation near their houses using piped water. Due to these deficiencies, many families have abandoned the land and continue to live in their old settlements.