Malappuram: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday denied permission for the Rathayatra associated with the Kerala Kumbhamela–Mahamagha Mahotsavam, scheduled to begin from the Thirumoorthi Hills near Udumalpet.

The Rathayatra was scheduled to start from the origin point of Bharathapuzha in the Thirumoorthi Hills. However, organisers said police in Udumalpet stopped the procession, stating that permission had been denied by "higher government authorities from Chennai."

Following this, the organisers decided to transport the Mahameru idol of the Rathayatra by car up to the Kerala border and resume from Palakkad. The Rathayatra is linked to the Mahotsavam being held at Thirunavaya on the banks of the Bharathapuzha.

Devotees during the Rathayatra part of the Kumbhamela–Mahamagha Mahotsavam. Photo: Special arrangement

Earlier, organisers had announced that the Rathayatra carrying the Mahameru Prathishta would mark a significant spiritual milestone of the festival. They said the yatra symbolises the spiritual and cultural continuity of the Bharathapuzha river and its civilisational link between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The procession was to feature participation from prominent Adheenams and spiritual institutions across Tamil Nadu.

The Rathayatra is being led by Acharya Dr Sreenath Karayatt of the Bharatiya Dharma Prachara Sabha, along with senior acharyas from various ascetic orders. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on January 21 at Thirunavaya, where further Mahamagha rituals will be held as part of the Mahotsavam.

Meanwhile, Mahamagha Mahotsavam 2026 was formally inaugurated on Monday by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who hoisted the ceremonial flag of the Mahotsavam.

Earlier in the morning, the first holy dip of the Mahamagha Mahotsavam was held at the Navamukunda Temple bathing ghat under the leadership of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharati Maharaj. The ritual was accompanied by Vedic chants, devotional hymns and traditional percussion ensembles, marking an auspicious beginning to the festival.

The Nila Arath ritual, another key event of the Mahotsavam, will begin on Tuesday.