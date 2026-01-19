Key events in Kerala today: Inclusive Film Festival, Women's Commission's campaign mark Jan 19
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including arts festivals for the differently abled, film screenings, and women's empowerment campaigns.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Tagore Theatre: Inauguration of 'Savisesha', the creative arts festival for the disabled by the Department of Social Justice. Minister R. Bindu at 2 pm.
- Kairali-Sree Theatre: Inauguration of the Inclusive Film Festival, as part of the creative arts festival for the differently-abled. Minister R Bindu at 8.45 am.
- Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan: Inauguration of the Women's Commission's campaign 'Parannuyaram Koottathode' (Let's Soar Together). Minister Veena George at 3 pm.
- Thaikkad Ganesham: As part of the Soorya Festival, a screening of the film 'Arik' at 5 pm.
- Peroorkada Law Academy: Inauguration of 'Lawoj-2026', the Legal Awareness Week observance. V K Prasanth, MLA at 11 am.
Kottayam
- Amayannoor High School: Madhav Gadgil Commemoration and Inauguration of Activities for the Puthuppally Constituency by the Shastravedi (Science Forum) District Committee. Chandy Oommen MLA – 11 am.
Ernakulam
- Mattancherry OED Gallery: Vimu Sanghvi's 'Whispering Clay' exhibition - 11 am.
- Kaloor Manappattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus – 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm.
- Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Play: 'Brecht' by Lokadharmi – 6.30 pm.
Kozhikode
- Palath Neethi Lab: Inauguration of the Medical Centre and Neethi Medical Store by Minister A.K. Saseendran at 8 am.
- District Panchayat Hall: Aksharonnathi Vayanotsavam (reading festival) organised by the Local Self-Government Department and the Scheduled Tribe Development Department at 9 am.
- Town Hall: Unveiling of a photograph of director I.V. Sasi, organised by the Calicut Art and Cultural Organisation. By Mayor O Sadasivan at 10.30 am.
- Aryabhavan, Mithai Theruvu (Sweetmeat Street): Sarvodaya Sangham Employees Association Convention at 11 am.
- Chavara Hall: Condolence meeting on the passing of Mannathur Radhakrishnan Nair. Attended by Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, at 5 pm.
