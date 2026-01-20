Thiruvananthapuram: The annual family income limit to apply for the ‘Chief Minister’s Connect to Work’ scheme has been increased to ₹5 lakh from ₹1 lakh. The scheme provides monthly financial assistance of ₹1,000 to youths engaged in skill training and preparing for competitive examinations.

Permanent residents of Kerala who have cleared Plus Two/VHSE/ITI/Diploma/Degree examinations and are pursuing skill training programmes conducted by the Central and State governments, public sector institutions, universities, or recognised private institutions can apply for the scheme, along with those preparing for competitive examinations conducted by recruitment boards under the Central and State governments, such as UPSC, PSC, SSB, and RRB.

Applicants should be aged between 18 and 30 years. Online applications can be submitted at www.eemployment.kerala.gov.in.

Details regarding the scheme will also be available at employment exchanges.