Key events in Kerala today: Industrial products exhibition, fves football tournament mark Jan 20
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural programs, job fairs, seminars, and community gatherings.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural programs, job fairs, seminars, and community gatherings.
Kerala events today feature a diverse range of activities, including cultural programs, job fairs, seminars, and community gatherings.
Thiruvananthapuram
- Mascot Hotel: Inauguration of the AI-based website of the Local Self-Government Department. Minister M B Rajesh at 2.30 pm.
- Vazhuthacaud Govt. Women's College: Job Fest as part of 'Savisesha', the creative festival for the differently-abled, organised by the Social Justice Department, at 9 am.
- Press Club: Dr A P Majeed Khan commemoration organised by Keraliyam. Minister V Sivankutty, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan at 4 pm.
- Sasthamangalam NSS Karayogam Hall: M G Raveendran Nair commemorative evening organised by the M G Raveendran Nair Memorial Trust and PuKaSa Sasthamangalam Unit at 5.30 pm.
- Thycaud Govt. Model Higher Secondary School: Student welfare educational program "From the Library to the Classroom," organised by the P Subramaniam Memorial Library at 10 am.
- Kowdiar Ambalanagar Hall: Monthly lecture program by the Veterans Group at 5.30 pm.
- Kamaleswaram SNSS Library Hall: K C Vamadevan's 20th death anniversary commemoration at 5 pm.
- Thycaud Ganesham: Screening of the Bengali film 'Bhootpori' as part of the Soorya Festival at 5 pm.
- Press Club: Ramesh Chennithala will release the book 'Innekku Durgashtami' written by Jayakumar Krishna at 5 pm.
- Nemom Block Panchayat Hall: State-level inauguration of the Neerthada Mahotsavam (Watershed Festival) under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana - Watershed Development project, by Minister M B Rajesh at 11.30 am.
- State Higher Education Council Seminar Hall: Seminar on the impact of the VBSA Bill 2025 on India's federal system and higher education administration. Participants: Minister R Bindu, John Brittas MP, Prof. Rajan Gurukkal at 10 am.
Kollam
- District Panchayat Jayan Memorial Hall: Delegate meeting of the Kerala Agricultural Ministerial Staff Federation's State Conference. Minister P. Prasad at 10.30 am.
- Anandavalleeswaram Sree Vinayaka Convention Centre: Hindu Kudumba Sameeksha (Hindu Family Meet) at 3 pm.
- Kollam Town Hall: Kerala School Teachers' Union State Conference at 9 am.
Kottayam
- Darshana Auditorium: Dr M V Pylee Memorial Lecture and Excellence Award Distribution – 11:00 am.
- Baker Memorial Higher Secondary School Auditorium: 225th birthday of Amelia Dorothea Baker. Floral tribute at the tomb in CSI Cathedral Cemetery, Flag-off of children's rally. Floral tribute in front of the Baker statue on the school campus by CMS College Principal Dr Anju Shoshan George – 8 am. Scholarship distribution by Bishop Dr Malayil Sabu Koshy Cherian – 2.30 pm.
- PWD Rest House Mini Conference Hall: Annual General Meeting of the National Postal and RMS Pensioners' Association Division. District Panchayat President Joshi Philip – 11 am.
- Kanjirathummoodu YMCA: Building tax collection camp for old wards 6, 3, 2, 5, and 18 of Puthuppally Panchayat – 10.30 am.
- Kaitheppalam Govt. Ayurveda Dispensary: Building tax collection camp for old wards 5, 9, 11, and 12 of Puthuppally Panchayat – 10.30 am.
- Channanikkad Mahavishnu Temple: Consecration Day Festival, Bhagavata Saptaha Yajna. Grantha Namaskaram (salutation to the holy book) – 6.30 am, Kuchelopakhyanam – 9 am, Mrityunjaya Homam – 9 am, Discourse by the Acharya – 12 pm & 8 pm, Annadanam (offering of free food) – 1 pm, Kathakali enactment of Kuchelagamanam – 8.30 pm.
- Vijayapuram Service Co-operative Bank Office: One-Time Settlement Scheme Adalat (special forum) – 11 am.
Ernakulam
- Near Travancore Gate, Kochi Naval Base: Job fair conducted by the Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR) exclusively for ex-servicemen – 9.30 am
- Ernakulam Town Hall: Inauguration of 'Kerapex,' a philatelic exhibition by the Kerala Postal Circle presenting history and heritage through postal stamps – 10 am
- North Jetty, Naval Base: Flag-off ceremony of INS Sudarshini – 10.45 am
- Kara Art Gallery, Fort Kochi: 'Archaeological Camera' exhibition by A. Muhammed – 11 am
- OED Gallery, Mattancherry: 'Whispering Clay,' a retrospective exhibition of clay sculptures by Vimoo Saangvi – 11 am
- Manappattiparambu, Kaloor: Great Bombay Circus – 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm
- Hotel Avenue Regent, MG Road: 'Mahasagar,' an India-Maldives maritime cooperation seminar. Inauguration by DIG Ashish Mehrotra, Commander, Coast Guard (Kerala & Mahe Region), and Retd. Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar – 2 pm
- Changampuzha Cultural Center, Edappally: Weekly lecture by L B Suresh – 5.30 pm. Book discussion 'Athreyakam' by P M Shukkoor – 6.30 pm
ADVERTISEMENT
Kozhikode
- Malabar Palace: Town Hall Meeting by the Women Entrepreneur Network for women MSME entrepreneurs, 9 am.
- Beach Aspin Courtyard: Industrial Products Exhibition and Sales Fair by the District Industries Centre 10 am.
- Gujarati Street, Athma Art Gallery: Inauguration of Athma Art Gallery and the 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Athma Global Art Movement 10.30 am; Special program based on the life of Vincent van Gogh, 'Life and Struggle of an Artist' – by Jones Mathew, 5.30 pm
- Nainamvalappu Kothi Mini Stadium: Fives Football Tournament by Tri-star Kothi 4.30 pm.
ADVERTISEMENT