Conceived as India’s first art district, One Kochi, the 1.5-acre campus blends galleries, hospitality and open public spaces into a living cultural ecosystem. The space invites visitors to slow down, observe and absorb — much like standing before a work of art.

One Kochi is the vision of Neil George, a Kerala-based marketer whose over two-decade global career spans leadership roles at Beiersdorf, Procter & Gamble and Reckitt Benckiser. Though not trained as an architect or artist, George is a passionate collector with deep interests in architecture, photography and visual culture. His professional exposure across continents shaped the idea of building a cultural space rooted in Kerala yet open to the world.

“Here, guests don’t feel like outsiders; they feel like they’ve come back to a familiar place,” says George. Designed for conversations, creative exchange and moments of stillness, the space was opened with a clear intent: to create a home where masters and emerging artists engage in dialogue, where music and visual art share the same breath, and where audiences and creators meet on equal ground.

Neil George at One Kochi. Photo: Manorama.

The idea for One Kochi began taking shape in 2010, the year Kochi hosted the first edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. A Kochi native, George recalls being deeply influenced by the scale and energy of the event. Having lived in multiple cities across the world, he began exploring the concept of an art district — urban spaces designed to cluster galleries, studios and performance venues, fostering creativity, community identity and cultural economy. “In many global cities, these districts come alive after dark, with music, artists and collectives shaping vibrant cultural ecosystems. I wanted to imagine something similar for Kerala, anchored in the spirit of the Biennale,” he says.

Land acquisition began in 2015, though construction commenced only after the pandemic. The choice of location — near the airport rather than Fort Kochi — raised questions. George explains that Fort Kochi already carries a well-established cultural rhythm. “I wanted to build something new. Placing it close to the airport also means this becomes one of the first cultural spaces visitors encounter on arrival by plane — which ties directly to the name ‘One Kochi’,” he says.

Construction spanned nearly two years, and One Kochi officially opened in October 2025. The property brings together two art galleries, a six-room boutique hotel, restaurants and expansive outdoor areas designed for gatherings and performances. Despite its refined luxury, One Kochi also presents a carefully curated reinterpretation of Fort Kochi, allowing heritage and innovation to exist side by side. During the design phase, George and his collaborators travelled across Kochi and Alappuzha, closely studying landmark structures such as Durbar Hall, Brunton Boatyard and David Hall Gallery. Architectural details, spatial layouts and material choices were analysed in depth, with the aim of capturing Fort Kochi’s essence rather than reproducing it. However, the dominant colour across the campus is green — reflected even in the green oxide flooring — reinforcing the project’s close relationship with nature.

The heart of One Kochi lies in its two galleries: "Gallery AD 1948 and the Master’s Gallery. Gallery AD 1948 functions as the main exhibition space and is conceived as a contemporary counterpart to Ernakulam’s Durbar Hall. The name refers to the year Vasco da Gama arrived in Kerala, marking a historical moment when the region entered global consciousness," says George.

At its centre is a large mural by noted church muralist Preethi Chellappan, depicting Vasco da Gama’s arrival at the Zamorin’s court in Calicut — a work shaped by nearly three years of research and craftsmanship. Additional artworks near the ceiling trace the explorer’s voyage.

The gallery also features Kerala-focused works, including paintings by Yamini Mohan and photographic installations by Roopesh Prakash displayed on LED screens.

Designed as a “moving gallery”, the exhibition programme changes every three months, placing young artists alongside established names. The aim, George says, is to ensure emerging talent receives visibility without delay. “Our approach is rooted in continuity, not hierarchy,” says Anjana, chief curator of One Kochi. “This is a space where Kerala’s artistic legacy can evolve through dialogue across generations and media.”

Meanwhile, the Master’s Gallery and other parts of the campus display fixed displays by iconic artists such as M F Husain, Anjolie Ela Menon, C N Karunakaran, Namboothiri and Yusuf Arakkal.

One Kochi. Photo: Manorama.

To honour a house that once stood on the site, the team has preserved its memory through an artistic rendering embedded into the tiled steps that lead to the Master’s Gallery. The six suite rooms are named after artists, allowing guests to inhabit spaces shaped by creative legacy. The culinary programme draws from Portuguese influences layered onto Kerala traditions, turning each dish into a narrative. The hotel operations are managed by UDS Group, a Kerala-based luxury hospitality brand.

"Here, artworks and installations appear across courtyards, corridors and lawns, ensuring that every corner carries a sense of presence," Anjana adds.