Palakkad: A daring escape bid staged by a thief through the streets of Olavakkode came to an abrupt halt when he ran straight into the North Police, who quickly took him into custody.

The accused, 25-year-old Deedi Vasan from Tamil Nadu, was apprehended around 12.30 am on Tuesday in Olavakkode. The incident began at a local restaurant, where Vasan, after having a meal without paying, snatched a bag belonging to one of the diners and fled the scene.

The hotel owner and the bag’s owner, along with their companions, gave chase. The thief then scaled the wall of a nearby house in Pookarathottam. Believing the residents to be asleep, he attempted to break in through the back door. The noise alerted the family, who switched on the lights, forcing him to flee once again. The household members joined the pursuit.

Despite being chased by three different groups, no one could catch the thief until he ran directly into the North Police team on night patrol. Suspicious of his heavy panting and the bag he carried, the police inspected it and found cash and documents belonging to another individual, confirming it was stolen property.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the pursuing groups arrived at the scene one by one. The bag’s owner reclaimed it with relief, while the house owner celebrated foiling the attempted theft. The police, too, were satisfied to have apprehended a thief who had planned a series of local robberies without any further incident.

Both the house owner and the hotel management have lodged formal complaints. The thief had arrived in Olavakkode on Monday night by train from Velankanni in Tamil Nadu.