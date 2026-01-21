Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic incident, an earthmover driver lost his life after a portion of a hillock collapsed during soil excavation at Cherunniyoor near Varkala here on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Aneesh (40), a native of Kundara in Kollam.

The incident occurred around 10.30 am. The hillock was being excavated using two small earthmovers. The soil mound stood almost vertically at a height of about 30 feet. While the excavation was in progress, soil from the top portion of the hill collapsed and fell on the excavator operated by Aneesh.

Following the incident, ward members and officials rushed to the spot. Cherunniyoor ward member Arunima said that only Aneesh's hands and legs were visible outside. "When I reached the spot, the entire excavator was buried under the soil. Only his hands and legs could be seen," she said.

Using the other excavator, the soil was carefully removed. By the time Aneesh was pulled out, he had a faint heartbeat and was rushed to the Varkala Taluk Hospital. However, he died before reaching the hospital.

The area where the accident occurred. Photo: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Local representatives alleged that the excavation was being carried out illegally. "They excavate more than they are permitted to. Look at the area- it is clear how dangerous it is. The hills are now standing almost 30 feet vertically. They obtain passes illegally," said Cherunniyoor panchayat vice-president Rajani Anil. She said protests were being planned in the coming days.

However, Varkala police said the excavation had been carried out legally and that a valid pass had been issued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aneesh's body has been kept at the Varkala Taluk Hospital. He is survived by his mother and son.