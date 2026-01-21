Key events in Kerala today: National Sanskrit workshop, decor art expo mark Jan 21
Kollam
- Padinjare Kollam Elankath Bhagavathy Temple: Makara Bharani Festival – Nadanolsavam (Dance Festival) at 8 pm.
Kottayam
- Kottayam CMS College Great Hall: Release of 5 books authored by Prof. P.K. Mathai and Aype Mathews. Bishop Thomas Samuel, Dr Geevarghese Mar Coorilos, Fr. Dr George Madathilparambil. 3 pm.
Ernakulam
- Ernakulam Town Hall: 'Kerapex', the state-level postal stamp exhibition organised by the Department of Posts, Kerala Circle - 10:00 am.
- Edappally, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Campus: National Sanskrit workshop conducted by the Union Ministry of Education and Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti - 9 am.
- Kacherippady, Pranatha Books: 'Madhav Gadgil Commemoration and Lecture' organised by Ezhuthalkoottam, featuring Dr Chandramohan Kumar - 5.30 pm.
- Kaloor, Manappattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus - 1 pm, 4 pm, 7 pm.
- Edappally, Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Ganamela (musical concert) by Harmony Music Troupe - 6 pm.
- Mattancherry, OED Gallery: 'Whispering Clay' – An exhibition of clay sculptures by Vimoo Sanghvi - 11 am.
Kozhikode
- In front of the Collectorate Office: One-day fast by the Kerala NGO Association. Inauguration by DCC President K. Praveenkumar at 10 am.
- Aspin Courtyard: Exhibition and Sales Fair organised by the District Industries Centre at 10 am.
- Atma Art Gallery, Gujarati Street: 'Dear Vincent' exhibition by Atma Art Gallery and Atma Global Art Movement at 10:30 am.
- Jawahar Building, K.P. Kesava Menon Road: Discussion meeting organised by the Gandhian Socialist Study Centre against the threat of closure of the All India Radio Kozhikode station, at 4 pm.
- South Beach: Proclamation march titled 'Keralam Odunnu' (Kerala Runs) as part of the Kerala Disability Festival. Flag off by Mayor O. Sadasivan at 4 pm.
- Mananchira DD Office premises: Confluence of the flag mast, flag, and portrait procession for the KPSTA State Conference at 4:00 pm.
- Nainam Valappu Kothi Mini Stadium: Fives Football Tournament organised by Tristar Kothi at 4:30 pm.
- Town Hall: P. Jayachandran Award Ceremony and 'Bhavageethangal' Musical Night, organised by Thamburu Music Club at 5 pm.
- Sree Narayana Centenary Hall: Mega Thiruvathirakkali performed by members as part of the KPSTA State Conference at 5 pm.
- Katha Art Cafe, Chevarambalam: Decor Art Sale Expo by Vinitha Vasu. Inauguration by Sunil Ashokapuram at 5:30 pm.
- Hyson Heritage: Commemoration of Dr. V.K.S. Menon, organised by the Calicut Management Association. Speech by former Principal Secretary L. Radhakrishnan at 6:00 pm.
