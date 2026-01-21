Thiruvananthapuram: The second phase of the Medisep medical insurance scheme for government employees, pensioners and their dependants will come into force from February 1, Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal said on Wednesday.

All existing beneficiaries, including state government employees, service and family pensioners, employees and pensioners of universities and local self-government institutions, and their dependants, will be covered under the revised scheme.

Under phase two, the annual free treatment cover has been increased to ₹5 lakh, with the basic insurance coverage raised from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Beneficiaries will have to pay a monthly premium of ₹687, amounting to ₹8,244 per year for the member and dependants. The scheme will be implemented by the Oriental Insurance Company.

Treatment packages approved under the nationally recognised Health Benefit Package 2022 have been included in the revised scheme, enabling access to a wider hospital network. Cashless inpatient treatment will be available at all empanelled hospitals. The number of medical and surgical packages has been increased to 2,516 from the existing 1,920.

The revised agreement also provides for empanelling all available departments in each hospital, along with the inclusion of more hospitals. Room rent has been capped at ₹5,000 per day, while government pay ward room rent has been fixed at up to ₹2,000 per day. The scheme allows simultaneous coverage for both medical and surgical packages.

In addition to base package rates, separate allocations will be provided for high-cost medicines and diagnostic tests. For patients requiring continuous treatment such as dialysis and chemotherapy, a one-time registration facility will be introduced through the insurance portal to ensure uninterrupted free treatment.

Knee replacement and hip replacement surgeries will now be available in private hospitals as well, removing the earlier restriction that limited these procedures to government hospitals. The scheme also provides for reimbursement of treatment costs at institutions such as Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology and JIPMER, if these hospitals are not empanelled.

Additional coverage for 10 critical and organ transplant surgeries will continue in the next phase, with the insurance company setting aside ₹40 crore for a two-year period. An agreement has also been reached to allow a 5 percent increase in treatment package rates when the revised scheme enters its second year.

In emergencies related to road accidents, heart attacks and strokes, beneficiaries can seek treatment at non-empanelled hospitals, with costs reimbursed by the insurer. Ten more treatments have been added under the reimbursement category.

There will be no age limit for enrolment under the scheme, and beneficiaries of all ages will be eligible. A 24x7 call centre and a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism have been put in place, with representatives of the Kerala Private Hospital Association and the Indian Medical Association included in the system. Details of treatment packages and the full list of empanelled hospitals will be made available on the official website.