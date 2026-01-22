The husband of a woman who died by suicide along with her mother in Poonthura, Thiruvananthapuram, was detained by immigration officials at Mumbai airport on Thursday, following a lookout notice issued by the Kerala Police.

The accused, Unnikrishnan, was intercepted while attempting to travel abroad, said Sub Inspector of Poonthura Station. A team will leave for Mumbai tonight to take him into custody, he added.

The case relates to the deaths of Greema and her mother, Sajitha, who allegedly consumed cyanide at their residence earlier on Wednesday. A suicide note posted on social media accused Unnikrishnan of abandoning Greema within 25 days of their marriage despite her family giving 200 sovereigns of gold and land as dowry.

Residents and friends alerted the police after the post surfaced online. Officers rushed to the house but were unable to save the two. Police said Greema's father had died in October 2025. Her mother, Sajitha, an ophthalmologist, had arranged the marriage after agreeing to Unnikrishnan's demands. Despite reconciliation attempts, he allegedly refused to continue the marital relationship.

The post-mortem examination confirmed cyanide poisoning as the cause of death. A case has been registered in connection with an unnatural death, and police said additional sections will be added after the accused is taken into custody and the investigation progresses.