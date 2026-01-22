Kasaragod: A Deputy Tahsildar, who had been suspended and arrested for making a casteist slur against a Malayali nurse killed in an air crash, died on Thursday while undergoing treatment for liver cirrhosis.

A Pavithran (55), a native of Mavungal near Kanhangad, was serving as Deputy Tahsildar at Kasaragod's Vellarikundu taluk at the time of his suspension.

An official close to him said Pavithran had been ailing for some time but had ignored medical advice. He had been under treatment at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital, Pariyaram, for the past two weeks, during which his kidneys also failed.

Pavithran was arrested in June 2025 for posting a misogynistic and casteist comment on social media against the Malayali nurse who died in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. Following his arrest, he was placed under suspension from service.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasaragod District Collector Inbasekar K had also recommended Pavithran's dismissal, citing repeated instances of misconduct, including abusive remarks against Kanhangad MLA E Chandrasekharan and colleagues.

Last week, the government appointed a Deputy Collector to conduct a departmental inquiry into the charges against him.