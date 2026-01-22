Thiruvananthapuram: The UDF-led Opposition on Thursday disrupted proceedings in the Kerala Assembly, staging a protest in the well of the House over the alleged Sabarimala gold scam. The Opposition demanded the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan, taking responsibility for the issue.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan said the Minister must step down and alleged interference from the Chief Minister’s Office in the investigation. “We are demanding that Minister VN Vasavan resign by taking responsibility for the Sabarimala gold scam. The Chief Minister’s Office must also stop exerting pressure on the Special Investigation Team. We will be strongly protesting against the issue today,” he said.

Responding to the protest, Minister for Local Self-Governments, Rural Development and Excise, and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs MB Rajesh mocked the Opposition for not moving an adjournment motion to debate the issue in the House.

“According to Rule 50, moving an adjournment motion is the right of the Opposition. They lack the courage to do so and are instead resorting to unparliamentary methods. This is a manifestation of sheer shameless political cowardice,” Rajesh said.

UDF MLAs protest in the well of the Kerala Assembly over the Sabarimala gold scam issue on January 22, 2026. Photo: Screengrab/ Sabha TV

The 16th and final session of the 15th Kerala Assembly began on January 20 with a stormy Governor’s Address. After Governor Rajendra Arlekar concluded his policy speech, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the House that the address contained certain omissions and additions. The 32-day session is scheduled to continue till March 26, unless Assembly elections are announced earlier.

Adding to the tense atmosphere is the possibility of the Privileges and Ethics Committee examining allegations of sexual misconduct against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil. Any subsequent debate on his expulsion, based on the committee’s recommendations, is expected to go beyond the conduct of a single legislator and could further strain the decorum and dignity of the House.