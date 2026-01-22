Kozhikode: Drenched in sweat, postwoman A P Sainaba makes her way through the bylanes of Payyanakkal in search of the right addresses. But the bag she carries holds not just letters but also a bunch of gold medals. Sainaba is a gold medalist at both national and state-level weightlifting competitions.

“I never even took part in a running race during my childhood. I first went to the gym to control my weight. Even I am surprised to be winning medals in weightlifting now,” says Sainaba.

She has just returned after winning the gold medal in the 69 kg category at the recently held State Masters Weightlifting Championship. In the district-level contest, she secured two gold medals in the 69 kg category. Following her state-level victory, she is now preparing for the national competition to be held in Pune on January 29. She had earlier won a gold medal in the Pan India Masters contest in the 63 kg category, held on May 4 last year and is currently training for its international editions.

Sainaba, who has been a postwoman for the past 11 years, joined the gym at Vattakkinar in 2019 to manage her weight. She was transferred to the Mananchira Head Post Office last July. Her husband, Abdulla Masood Sultan of Fauja Mansil near Farook IOC, is employed with L&T. The couple has four children: Safra Fathima, Ammaar, Neha Mariam and Aseefa.