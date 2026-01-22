Kuttyattoor: Imagine 500 characters, more than 600 scenes and lessons from different classes all coming to life in a single play.This is the ambitious project of the teachers at KAKNS AUP School, Kuttyattur.

Bringing together lessons from Classes 1 to 7, the teachers have created a play featuring over 500 characters and more than 600 scenes. This is the first time in the State that an entire set of primary-level lessons has been woven into a single theatrical production. The script integrates relevant portions from all subjects and even if the scenes are viewed out of sequence, the storyline remains easy to follow.

Many scenes, many settings

One scene unfolds on the school ground, while another may take place in a household kitchen. At times, the setting shifts to a paddy field or even a police station. All these locations have been recreated within the school campus itself. Local police officers, doctors and even the panchayat president appear as characters. Teachers say the idea was to convey socially relevant themes from the curriculum to children in an engaging and relatable way.

Students from the school too are actively involved in music, makeup,and stage design. Each scene tells a complete story on its own, but the play reaches its full form only when all 600 scenes come together.

Instilling values

Themes highlighting love, equality, empathy, resilience, coexistence, rights, hygiene, work, domestic life, behaviour, and social awareness run throughout the production, making it a powerful vehicle for value-based education.

Once completed, the play will be documented and shared with other schools across the State. It has been designed to make learning enjoyable and to provide support to students who may struggle academically.

Statewide outreach planned

School authorities plan to telecast the play on the KITE Victers channel in the next academic year and adapt it into a children’s film once the play completes its third year. From June 5, other schools and clubs can book the production. Condensed into a one-hour version, the theatre group will travel across Kerala, introducing the new curriculum to wider audiences. The first booking will be free, with subsequent shows priced at ₹2 and ₹3 respectively. So far, 28 scenes have been completed, and rehearsals for the remaining scenes are ongoing.