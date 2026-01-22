Kochi: A 40-year-old woman passenger was found dead inside a train compartment at the Ernakulam Junction, popularly known as South railway station, on Thursday morning. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have identified the deceased as Isaivani Kunju Pillai, a native of Meenavar Colony in Manikkapangu, Nagapattinam district, Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, Pillai was traveling alone on the Karaikal-Ernakulam Express, which arrived at the station at approximately 6.45 am. The incident came to light later in the morning when the train was preparing for its onward journey as a passenger service to Kottayam, scheduled for 7.45 am.

Passengers entering the Sleeper 4(S4) coach alerted authorities after discovering Pillai unconscious in her berth.

“The passengers alerted us, and we immediately rushed her to the Ernakulam General Hospital. However, doctors declared her brought dead,” said a police source.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary investigations suggest it was a cardiac arrest. The police reached out to Pillai’s family using contact details found on her mobile phone and personal belongings. According to statements provided by relatives, Pillai had a history of heart ailments. While investigators suspect a sudden cardiac arrest, officials emphasised that the specific cause of death will only be confirmed following an autopsy.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death. Pillai's relatives have been informed and are on their way to Ernakulam. The postmortem examination will be conducted upon their arrival.