Kochi: It took a decade of defiance and a stinging electoral reality check, but the Kitex-backed Twenty20 has finally blinked. By abandoning its fierce equidistance stance to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the corporate-backed outfit has effectively conceded that its "lone wolf" experiment that was once hailed as a disruptor to Kerala's bipolar politics, at least in Ernakulam, has hit a structural dead end. While the impending handshake between Twenty20 president Sabu M Jacob and Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides the grand optics, the alliance is, at its core, a transaction of mutual necessity between an isolated corporate entity seeking shelter and a national party desperate for a foothold in Central Kerala.

For the BJP, the arrival of Twenty20 is less about ideological expansion and more about plugging a glaring structural hole. NDA's growth across India over the last decade was clearly through the support of strong allies. But the NDA's history of alliance-building in Kerala has been a saga of underwhelming returns. Its primary ally, the BDJS, despite high initial decibels, has struggled to translate community votes into winning seats effectively. The coalition suffered another blow recently when tribal leader CK Janu's Janadhipathya Rashtriya Sabha defected to the UDF a month ago, reinforcing the narrative that the NDA struggles to keep partners.

In this vacuum, Twenty20 is a strategic upgrade. Unlike the BDJS, which relies heavily on community identity, Twenty20 brings a disciplined, corporate-style organisational machinery to Ernakulam, a district where the BJP has historically been organisationally frail. The BJP has struggled to penetrate the rural belts of the district, often restricted to pockets of urban influence. Twenty20 offers them a ready-made cadre network in constituencies like Kunnathunad, Perumbavoor, and Kothamangalam, effectively outsourcing the groundwork in areas where the saffron party has failed to grow organic roots.

Sabu M Jacob. File Photo: Manorama

The business of politics

Twenty20's rivals argue that this alliance is governed as much by the balance sheet as by the ballot box. The shadow of global economics looms large over Jacob's decision. Kunnathunad MLA PV Sreenijin was quick to point out the "Trump factor" in Kitex group's business prospects abroad, alleging that potential new tariffs and protectionist policies by the US administration could severely impact the group's export-heavy business. In this narrative, political protection from the NDA-led Union Government becomes a vital insurance policy for a business empire facing global headwinds.

This aligns with the domestic friction Jacob has faced. After the highly publicised spat with the Pinarayi Vijayan government, Kitex had to shift a ₹3,500 crore investment to Telangana. An alliance with the ruling party at the Centre offers a shield against state-level bureaucratic pressures, a “political backup” that a standalone party like Twenty20 could never guarantee.

The Jacobite bridge

Perhaps the most understated strategic gain for the BJP is the access to a specific demographic fortress. Sabu M Jacob is a prominent figure within the Jacobite Syrian Christian community, and his party’s stronghold of Kunnathunad houses the Patriarchal Centre in Puthencruz, the spiritual headquarters of the church in India.

The BJP has been aggressively courting the Christian community in Kerala, but cultural barriers have often stalled these efforts. Twenty20 could act as a perfect cultural translator. By aligning with a party led by a Jacobite captain of industry, the NDA hopes to tap into a vote bank that has traditionally been the reserve of the UDF. If Twenty20 can swing even a fraction of this demographic, it alters the math in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur, transforming traditional two-way contests into unpredictable three-cornered fights.

The electoral reality check

For Twenty20, the move is born from a sobering calculation. The "stealth alliance" between the CPM and Congress in the 2025 local polls in Kunnathunad proved that such an "unholy nexus" could crush an isolated disruptor. Losing power in Kunnathunad and Mazhuvannoor panchayats was a warning shot for Twenty20 standing alone was becoming electoral suicide.

However, the data shows that while their width has shrunk, their depth remains formidable. A comparison of election results reveals a party retracting into its fortress. While their vote share collapsed in urban centres like Kochi Corporation (polling just 9,400 votes across 56 divisions) and the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat (dropping to roughly 40,000 votes), their grip on the rural hinterland held firm. In the Kunnathunad assembly segment, their vote count actually rose from 42,701 in 2021 to 46,613 in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It is this captive block of 45,000+ votes that the NDA is banking on. In the high-stakes game of assembly elections, transferring this block to an alliance partner could be the difference between second and third place, or even a shock victory.

Moreover, Twenty20, despite not having an absolute majority, assumed power in Thiruvaniyur and Poothrikka panchayats this time, taking the tally back to four panchayats, including Kizhakkambalam and Aikkaranad. The party had even won two wards in Thodupuzha.

The party's performance in the Chalakudy Lok Sabha seat was robust, securing 1.05 lakh votes, aligning with the party's internal projections.

The cadre conundrum

The biggest hurdle to Twenty20's grand plan to join NDA is the friction on the ground. For ten years, the politics of Kizhakkambalam and Kunnathunad has been defined by often physical, confrontations between Twenty20 workers and the mainstream parties, including the BJP. The sudden command to "hug the enemy" may not go down well with the grassroots.

Rivals are betting on an implosion. Ernakulam DCC President Mohammed Shiyas and former MLA VP Sajeendran have both predicted an exodus, arguing that the anti-political, often minority-heavy workforce of Twenty20 will not digest the saffron alliance. If the "apolitical" voter base that viewed Twenty20 as an alternative to the mainstream sees this as a betrayal, the vote transfer might simply fail, leaving both parties with nothing but a signed piece of paper. Sajeendran claimed that many Twenty20 workers have already expressed their wish to join the Congress.

The shadow of failed alliance with AAP

Sabu M Jacob is not new to alliance experiments. The "People's Welfare Alliance" with AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal was launched with similar fanfare in 2022, only to disintegrate before the honeymoon period ended. The difference this time is the stakes. The AAP alliance was an ideological luxury; the NDA alliance is an existential necessity. With the LDF and UDF closing ranks to wipe them off the map, Twenty20 has chosen the only path left. Whether this gamble saves the party or alienates its core base will be the defining story of the 2026 Assembly polls.