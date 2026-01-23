Kalpetta police have decided to arrange psychiatric treatment for a 19-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed the mother of her fiancé over opposition to their interfaith marriage.

Police said they took the woman for a detailed counselling session on Thursday, after which experts recommended psychiatric treatment for a few days. Earlier, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kalpetta, had directed the police to arrange counselling in an attempt to address the issue at an early stage.

According to the police, the woman remained unperturbed after the incident and appeared detached from her surroundings. During interrogation, she showed little concern about the legal consequences of her actions.

Kalpetta Circle Inspector Jayaprakash told Onmanorama that the counselling sessions revealed the woman’s confusion and extreme addiction to the digital world. “She is glued to the digital world and appears either unfamiliar with real-life situations or indifferent to the consequences of her actions,” he said. Police added that her parents have been directed to produce her at the police station whenever required.

The incident occurred at Yes Bharath Textiles in Kalpetta, where Nushra, a native of Pozhuthana, was working as a saleswoman. The accused, a native of Vythiri, is the girlfriend of Nushra’s son. Police said the couple had recently quarrelled after the man refused to agree to marriage, citing strong opposition from his mother, as they belonged to different religions.

Police said the woman went to meet Nushra at the shop on Thursday. As Nushra was attending to customers, she asked the visitor to wait. After some time, the woman allegedly approached her and stabbed her. Nushra survived with minor injuries, following which the police arrested the teenager.