Kollam: A Vigilance Court in Kollam on Friday granted bail to Murari Babu, who was in remand custody in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case.

The court granted statutory bail to Babu, a former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case failed to file the charge sheet even after 90 days of his arrest.

Babu will be released from jail after securing bail in the Dwarapalaka case and the door frame case as well. Meanwhile, the court extended the remand of the Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru, who was arrested by the SIT, by another 14 days.